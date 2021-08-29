×
Tags: kabul | afghanistan | video | banks

Video Shows Long Lines of People at Banks in Kabul

Bank account holders gather outside a closed bank building in Kabul on August 28, 2021, following the Taliban's stunning military takeover of Afghanistan. (Aamir Qureshi/AFP via Getty)

Sunday, 29 August 2021 06:40 PM

Afghans wising to withdraw money waited in long lines at banks and cash machines in Kabul on Sunday, according to video published by the Aamaj news agency.

The crowd gathered amid concerns over the implementation of new restrictions on cash withdrawal by the Central bank of Afghanistan.

On Saturday, officials ordered banks to re-open and imposed a weekly limit on withdrawals of $200.

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said officials had already been appointed to run key institutions including the ministries of public health and education and the central bank.

He also said he expected the serious economic turbulence which has hit the afghani currency to ease soon.

The economy, shattered after four decades of war, also faces the loss of billions of dollars in foreign aid, following the withdrawal of Western embassies from the country.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


