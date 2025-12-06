WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: judge | migrants | detention | lawsuit | immigration | guantanamo bay | trump administration

Judge Rejects Trump Admin's Bid to Toss Guantánamo Migrant Detention Suit

Saturday, 06 December 2025 05:09 PM EST

A federal judge has rejected a request from the Trump administration to toss a lawsuit challenging the detention of migrants at the U.S. Navy base at Guantanamo Bay.

In a ruling Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Sparkle L. Sooknanan denied the federal government's motion to dismiss the case and has set a hearing for next week for the parties to discuss next steps in this case.

President Donald Trump in January announced his administration would use a detention center at Guantanamo to hold tens of thousands of the "worst criminal aliens," as part of his wider immigration crackdown.

Between February and June, the federal government held around 500 immigrants at Guantanamo, according to Sooknanan, as authorities used the base as a way station for immigrants with final removal orders.

American Civil Liberties Union attorney Lee Gelernt, who argued the case, said in a statement Saturday that he hopes the ruling "will put an end to the Trump administration's unlawful policy of sending immigrants to military bases in the middle of nowhere solely for the theatric value."

The ACLU and other advocacy groups have argued that transporting immigrants to Guantanamo is unlawful. The Trump administration has said it has broad authority to hold immigrants with final deportation orders at the facility.

In a statement, Tricia McLaughlin, an assistant secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, said, "We look forward to a higher court's vindication of our use of this facility to keep criminals off American streets."

The base, often referred to as "Gitmo," is best known for the suspects brought there after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A federal judge has rejected a request from the Trump administration to toss a lawsuit challenging the detention of migrants at the U.S. Navy base at Guantanamo Bay.
judge, migrants, detention, lawsuit, immigration, guantanamo bay, trump administration
266
2025-09-06
Saturday, 06 December 2025 05:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved