Sen. Kennedy: Iran Took 'Baby Steps' to Restart Nuclear Program

Sunday, 08 March 2026 03:41 PM EDT

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said on Sunday that intelligence "clearly showed that Iran had taken baby steps to restart its nuclear program."

Kennedy appeared on Fox News to defend the mission launched on Feb. 28 by President Donald Trump and Israel in Iran.

"It was producing between 200 and 600 new missiles a month," Kennedy said. "Its plan was to stockpile enough missiles so that it could destroy the Middle East if we went back in to destroy its nuclear program.

"That's why I say President Trump is not trying to start a war; he's trying to prevent a war."

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said before Kennedy's interview that intelligence showed Iran posed no imminent threat to the U.S. or Israel.

Warner is the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Kennedy rebuffed his comments.

"Our plan is to destroy the Iranian navy, destroy the Iranian air force, destroy the facilities through which they're making missiles and drones, destroy the infrastructure for the Revolutionary Guard and other parts of their military," Kennedy said.

"We're going to turn parts of Iran — those who are our enemies — into fish food and then get out," Kennedy added.

The Louisiana senator said he expects the operation to last only weeks and hopes the Iranian people will overthrow the current regime.

He stressed he does not expect Trump to send boots on the ground.

"In fact, if he sends in troops, the thud you hear will be me face-planting because I fainted," Kennedy said.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


GlobalTalk
Sunday, 08 March 2026 03:41 PM
