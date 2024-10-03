Joel Rosenberg: 'Time for Israel to Decapitate Iranian Regime'

Washington, D.C. — enough is enough.

Since the Iranian revolution began on Feb. 1, 1979 — and then took Americans hostage in the U.S. Embassy that November; and then blew up the U.S. Marines barracks in Beirut in 1983; and then killed American servicemen in Iraq; and then murdered hundreds and hundreds of Israelis directly and through its terror proxies over the decades — the Iranian regime has never paid a serious price.

True, there have been a few Israeli missile strikes here, a few American sanctions there, not to mention a few Iranian terror leaders and nuclear scientists who mysteriously disappeared.

But think about it — has the Iranian regime ever really paid a steep and serious price for their malevolence?

No, they have not.

Has a supreme leader of Iran ever been assassinated?

No.

Has anyone ever even tried?

No — the United States certainly never tried, nor did Israel.

But let's be clear: The time has come.

Israel cannot wait for the Biden-Harris team to take strong and decisive action.

Nor should Israel wait for the possibility that a Trump-Vance administration would take strong and decisive action.

Maybe they would, maybe they wouldn't.

Israel cannot wait.

Through a series of intelligence and military masterstrokes, and clearly the hand of God helping the Jewish state in recent months, Israel has vanquished Hamas in Gaza and decapitated the leadership of Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel has assassinated 18 of their top 18 most senior and experienced commanders, including Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah, who led Hezbollah for 32 years.

Israel has also wounded or killed 4,000 senior and mid-level Hezbollah terrorists through exploding pagers and walkie-talkies.

Brilliant. Creative. Cunning. And miraculous.

But this is no time to slow down.

Now is the time to finish the job.

Israel should vanquish and eradicate Hezbollah's terror threat and offensive missile capabilities once and for all, while the organization is shell-shocked and disoriented.

At the same time, Israel should use Iran's massive missile attack on Tuesday to decapitate the Iranian regime.

Assassinate Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Assassinate dozens of Iran's top government and military leaders.

Destroy Iran's oil refineries and oil storage facilities.

Destroy, too, Iran's nuclear facilities. Neutralize Tehran's nuclear weapons program once and for all.

Will this be easy?

Probably not.

But will there be a better moment?

The Iranian regime does not expect Israel to strike so hard, fast, and decisively.

Because no one ever does.

That is precisely why now is the time to strike.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, you have been warning for decades of the dangers of a second Holocaust if the Iranian regime can build an arsenal of nuclear bombs.

Now is the moment to safeguard the Jewish state and Jewish people for the next 100 years. To do what Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Neville Chamberlain should have done as Adolf Hitler was rising to power but utterly failed to do and paid a bitter price for their inaction and lack of courage.

Strike hard, strike fast, strike now.

Republished with permission from All Israel News.