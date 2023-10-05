×
Report: Biden, Xi Face-to-face Meeting Being Planned by White House

joe biden at his desk with xi jinping on a television screen
President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping during an earlier virtual summit (AFP via Getty Images)

Thursday, 05 October 2023 07:53 PM EDT

The White House has starting making plans for a face-to-face meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in San Francisco next month, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing senior administration officials.

The Washington Post quoted an administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, saying the possibility of a meeting was "pretty firm."

“We're beginning the process” of planning, the official told the Post.

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The White House did not have an immediate comment.

Biden and Xi's last meeting was on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia in November 2022.

The meeting would follow other high-level engagements between the two countries in recent months, including visits from high profile U.S. officials to China like Secretary of State Antony Blinken in June, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in July and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in August.

More recently, Blinken met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in New York and U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Malta.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


