WH: Biden to Meet Zelenskyy During Normandy Visit

President Joe Biden will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy while in Normandy, France this week to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

The landings in Normandy on June 6, 1944, played a pivotal role in liberating France and defeating the Nazis on the western front during World War II.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Tuesday that the two leaders will meet but did not specify when. Zelenskyy is expected to take part in the commemoration, as well.

Sullivan added the U.S. is not planning to send military trainers to Ukraine.

"For our part, we're not planning for a training mission in Ukraine," Sullivan said. "They need more air defenses and we are working on that and they need a continued flow of weaponry which we will supply to them."