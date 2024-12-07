WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jill biden | brigitte macron | donald trump | notre dame

French First Lady Helps Keep Trump, Bidens Apart at Notre Dame

Saturday, 07 December 2024 03:22 PM EST

French officials solved an awkward seating dilemma at the Notre Dame cathedral re-opening on Saturday by placing First Lady Brigitte Macron between President-elect Donald Trump and Joe Biden's wife and daughter in the front row at the ceremony.

The presence of Trump and the outgoing president's family presented protocol planners with a headache so soon after one of the most bitter election campaigns in U.S. history.

Trump ridiculed Biden as "Sleepy Joe" throughout, while Biden called Trump a "threat to democracy" and let it be known that he considered him a "fascist" on the eve of the November 5 vote.

The future 47th president was treated as guest of honor on Saturday in Paris, given the seat immediately to French President Emmanuel Macron's right in the front row of the congregation.

Jill Biden, representing the outgoing president, as well as the couple's daughter Ashley Biden, were also seated on the front row but with Brigitte Macron separating them from Trump.

President Joe Biden, 82, decided against traveling to Paris and appeared visibly tired as he made a historic first visit by a U.S. leader to Angola in southern Africa on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Before the start of the ceremony, the U.S. first lady and Trump found themselves seated on their own briefly and could be seen exchanging pleasantries.

Trump made his trademark raised fist gesture — immortalized when he survived an assassination attempt in July — as he entered the cathedral.

Wearing an uncharacteristic yellow tie, he stopped briefly to talk to Prince William, heir to the British throne, before taking his seat.

© AFP 2024


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
French officials solved an awkward seating dilemma at the Notre Dame cathedral re-opening on Saturday by placing first lady Brigitte Macron between President-elect Donald Trump and Joe Biden's wife and daughter in the front row at the ceremony.
jill biden, brigitte macron, donald trump, notre dame
261
2024-22-07
Saturday, 07 December 2024 03:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved