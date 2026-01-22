Vance: Europe Privately Backs Trump on Greenland

Vice President JD Vance said European leaders are far more receptive to President Donald Trump's Greenland strategy in private discussions than their public statements suggest, describing much of the criticism as political posturing.

In an interview with the Washington Examiner, Vance said European officials routinely voice strong objections to Trump's approach in public but take a more pragmatic tone behind closed doors, acknowledging Greenland's strategic importance to NATO and Western security.

Vance said he, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and other administration officials have held private talks in which European counterparts conceded that the United States would be expected to respond if Russia or China expanded their presence in the Arctic.

"Behind the scenes, they're much more reasonable," Vance told the outlet.

The remarks come as debate intensifies over Trump's push to strengthen U.S. influence in Greenland, a self-governing Danish territory the administration views as vital to American national security and Arctic defense.

The Trump administration maintains that Greenland's strategic location makes it essential for missile defense, early warning systems, and countering adversaries seeking to expand their footprint in the Arctic.