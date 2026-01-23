Japan PM Takaichi Dissolves Parliament for Snap Election

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi dissolved parliament on Friday ahead of a snap election on Feb. 8, counting on her cabinet's high poll numbers to steer her otherwise unpopular ruling party to victory.

The country's first woman premier announced her intentions on Monday, seeking public backing for measures to shield households from rising living costs and increase spending on defence.

The speaker of parliament on Friday read out a letter, officially dissolving the lower house as lawmakers shouted the traditional rallying cry of "banzai."

The ruling coalition of Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the Japan Innovation Party (JIP) has only a slim majority in the powerful lower chamber.

But Takaichi is hoping widespread support for her cabinet will help deliver her a stronger mandate even though the LDP itself is battling low approval ratings and a string of scandals.

Her government has around 90% support among those under 30, according to a poll published at the end of December by the conservative Sankei Shimbun newspaper and Fuji Television.

"It's not clear if high public support for the Takaichi cabinet will actually lead to support of the LDP," Hidehiro Yamamoto, a politics professor at the University of Tsukuba, told AFP.

"What the public are concerned about is measures to address inflation," he said.

Public discontent over rising prices largely contributed to the downfall of Shigeru Ishiba, whom Takaichi succeeded in October.

While Japan was long haunted by deflation, it has more recently faced a surge in living costs and a chronically weak yen that has made imports more expensive.

Vowing to address the issue and shore up the world's fourth-largest economy, Takaichi's cabinet approved a record 122.3-trillion-yen ($770 billion) budget for the fiscal year from April 2026.

But critics say dissolving the lower house risks delaying its passage through parliament.

To Shoichi Shirai, a 62-year-old company worker, Takaichi's decision "felt like a truly selfish dissolution," he told AFP in Tokyo, accusing her of prioritising elections over budget discussions.

"She kept saying she would get to work, but dissolving the parliament at this time is completely disregarding the will of the people," he said.

Still, the ruling LDP aims to "secure a majority" together with its partner the JIP to "regain and establish political stability," secretary-general Shunichi Suzuki said after the dissolution.

The upcoming campaign can also see immigration — a charged topic that led to the advent of an upstart populist party in summer elections — thrust back into the spotlight.

On Friday, Takaichi's conservative government approved a set of policies including firming up a crackdown on illegally staying foreigners and curbing overtourism more.

If elected, Takaichi has pledged to cut a sales tax on food for a two-year period to "alleviate the burden" on people struggling with inflation.

Opposition parties are also calling for the tax relief.

But Takaichi's "proactive" fiscal spending risks inflating the country's already colossal debt, which is expected to exceed 230% of GDP in the fiscal year 2025-26. Takaichi says the policy is "responsible."

The prospect of tax cuts roiled the bond market this week, after it was already rattled by the massive stimulus plan and worried about fiscal slippage financed by debt.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ), which is responsible for price stability, left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.75% in a policy decision Friday after a two-day meeting.

The LDP has governed Japan almost uninterrupted for decades, albeit with frequent leader changes.

The CDP has joined forces with another party, Komeito, hoping their new Centrist Reform Alliance (CRA) can draw swing voters away from Takaichi.

"We threw down the gauntlet under the banner of centrism. If that paid off big time, I think it's possible for us to come into power as a centrist government," Yoshihiko Noda, co-leader of the CRA, said.

Analysts say the election could be a close battle depending on the success of the alliance, but the opposition's chances of winning remain slim.

"The key could be the voting behaviour of young and middle-aged groups, as was the case in the upper house election" in July, Mizuho Research & Technologies said in a note.