Trump Congratulates Japan's Takaichi, 'Peace Through Strength Agenda'

President Donald Trump on Sunday congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on her coalition's election victory, wishing her "great success in passing your Conservative, Peace Through Strength Agenda" in a social media post.
"Congratulations to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Coalition on a LANDSLIDE Victory in today's very important Vote," Trump wrote Sunday on Truth Social.
"She is a highly respected and very popular Leader.
Sanae's bold and wise decision to call for an Election paid off big time. Her Party now runs the Legislature, holding a HISTORIC TWO THIRDS SUPERMAJORITY — The first time since World War Il.
"Sanae: It was my Honor to Endorse you and your Coalition. I wish you Great Success in passing your Conservative, Peace Through Strength Agenda. The wonderful people of Japan, who voted with such enthusiasm, will always have my strong support."
© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.