Trump Congratulates Japan's Takaichi, 'Peace Through Strength Agenda'

Sunday, 08 February 2026 06:49 PM EST

President Donald Trump on Sunday congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on her coalition's election victory, wishing her "great success in passing your Conservative, Peace Through Strength Agenda" in a social media post.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Coalition on a LANDSLIDE Victory in today's very important Vote," Trump wrote Sunday on Truth Social.

"She is a highly respected and very popular Leader.

Sanae's bold and wise decision to call for an Election paid off big time. Her Party now runs the Legislature, holding a HISTORIC TWO THIRDS SUPERMAJORITY — The first time since World War Il.

"Sanae: It was my Honor to Endorse you and your Coalition. I wish you Great Success in passing your Conservative, Peace Through Strength Agenda. The wonderful people of Japan, who voted with such enthusiasm, will always have my strong support."

