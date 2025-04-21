Dem Rep. Raskin Tries to Taunt Salvadoran President Bukele

Rep Jamie Raskin, D-Md., attempted to taunt Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele Sunday over the situation surrounding Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was deported to El Salvador by the Trump administration.

Raskin appeared on MSNBC's "Inside with Jen Psaki" and in a comment directed at Bukele, said the Trump administration "is not going to last forever."

Both President Donald Trump and Bukele have said Garcia is where he should be since he is a citizen of El Salvador deported there by the Trump administration.

But Raskin wanted Bukele to know there may be repercussions down the road.

"Look, President Bukele — who's declared himself a dictator — and the other tyrants, dictators, autocrats of the world have to understand that the Trump administration is not going to last forever," he said.

Raskin said Democrats would soon be in charge of U.S. immigration and foreign polic.

"We're going to restore strong democracy to America, and we will remember who stood up for democracy in America and who tried to drive us down towards dictatorship and autocracy," he said.

The Trump administration remains steadfast in saying it did the right thing in deporting Garcia back to his home country. Bukele said he won't attempt to push a citizen of his country back into the U.S..

Some Democrat lawmakers have attempted to make Garcia's situation a focal point of their claims that the administration is wrongly responding to the issues of illegal immigration and crime.