WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jamie raskin | nayib bukele | kilmar abrigo garcia | donald trump | deportation

Dem Rep. Raskin Tries to Taunt Salvadoran President Bukele

By    |   Monday, 21 April 2025 06:15 PM EDT

Rep Jamie Raskin, D-Md., attempted to taunt Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele Sunday over the situation surrounding Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was deported to El Salvador by the Trump administration.

Raskin appeared on MSNBC's "Inside with Jen Psaki" and in a comment directed at Bukele, said the Trump administration "is not going to last forever."

Both President Donald Trump and Bukele have said Garcia is where he should be since he is a citizen of El Salvador deported there by the Trump administration.

But Raskin wanted Bukele to know there may be repercussions down the road.

"Look, President Bukele — who's declared himself a dictator — and the other tyrants, dictators, autocrats of the world have to understand that the Trump administration is not going to last forever," he said.

Raskin said Democrats would soon be in charge of U.S. immigration and foreign polic.

"We're going to restore strong democracy to America, and we will remember who stood up for democracy in America and who tried to drive us down towards dictatorship and autocracy," he said.

The Trump administration remains steadfast in saying it did the right thing in deporting Garcia back to his home country. Bukele said he won't attempt to push a citizen of his country back into the U.S..

Some Democrat lawmakers have attempted to make Garcia's situation a focal point of their claims that the administration is wrongly responding to the issues of illegal immigration and crime.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Rep Jamie Raskin, D-Md., attempted to taunt Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele Sunday over the situation surrounding Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was deported to El Salvador by the Trump administration.
jamie raskin, nayib bukele, kilmar abrigo garcia, donald trump, deportation
238
2025-15-21
Monday, 21 April 2025 06:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved