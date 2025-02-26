US Air Base in Italy on Lockdown over Unspecified Incident

ROME (AP) — A U.S. air base in Italy went on lockdown Wednesday over an unspecified incident.

Online posts described Naval Air Station Sigonella as being locked down “due to an ongoing situation.”

The posts didn't elaborate. Calls to the U.S. Navy’s 6th Fleet, which oversees European operations, weren't answered and an email to the fleet wasn't immediately acknowledged.

NAS Sigonella is outside of Catania on the island of Sicily. It’s on a base for the Italian Air Force.