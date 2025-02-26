WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: italy us air base lockdown sigonella

US Air Base in Italy on Lockdown over Unspecified Incident

Wednesday, 26 February 2025 06:00 AM EST

ROME (AP) — A U.S. air base in Italy went on lockdown Wednesday over an unspecified incident.

Online posts described Naval Air Station Sigonella as being locked down “due to an ongoing situation.”

The posts didn't elaborate. Calls to the U.S. Navy’s 6th Fleet, which oversees European operations, weren't answered and an email to the fleet wasn't immediately acknowledged.

NAS Sigonella is outside of Catania on the island of Sicily. It’s on a base for the Italian Air Force.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A U.S. air base in Italy went on lockdown Wednesday over an unspecified incident.Online posts described Naval Air Station Sigonella as being locked down "due to an ongoing situation."The posts didn't elaborate. Calls to the U.S. Navy's 6th Fleet, which oversees European...
italy us air base lockdown sigonella
78
2025-00-26
Wednesday, 26 February 2025 06:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved