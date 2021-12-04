Italian Man Uses Fake Silicone 'Arm' to Avoid COVID Vax Jab

An Italian man in his 50s used a silicone “arm” to try and avoid getting a COVID-19 vaccination, officials in that country said.

According to a Fox News report, the man had been suspended from his job and went to get a vaccine to get a vaccination card, but used a “rubbery and cold,” light colored silicone material to replace his arm so the vaccine would not enter his body.

The nurse providing the shot noticed the deception and reported him to police, according to the report.

"The case borders on the ridiculous, if it were not for the fact we are talking about a gesture of enormous gravity," Albert Cirio, the head of the Piedmont regional government, said in a statement to Fox News.

Since August Italy requires “a green pass” showing proof of vaccination, a negative COVID test, or recovery from the disease, to take part in much of life, including the use of train stations, movie theaters, gyms, restaurants and swimming pools, the BBC reports.

Those restrictions increased starting last Monday, with the creation of a “super green pass,” which limits the above activities only to those who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from the infection, the article said.

The man, who worked in the healthcare industry, is mandated to be vaccinated to keep his job.

Last month, police conducted searches of 17 anti-vaccine activists after protests against the “green pass” mandates.

According to a Nov. 15 article in U.S. News and World Report, the activists used a “Telegram” internet chat to promote violence against the government, including Premier Mario Draghi, medical and media figures supporting the nation’s COVID restrictions and vaccine mandates.

“Other recurring targets were also the police, doctors, scientists, journalists and other public figures accused of ‘enslavement’ and ‘collaboration’ with the ‘dictatorship’ in place,” a police statement in the story said.

According to the report, protests have popped up around the country almost every weekend since the mandates went into effect.

The government issued guidance for local police in the country to restrict the protests in city centers based on being a potential threat to public health.

The nation, which has one of the highest western nation death tolls with 132,775, is seeing an increase in new COVID cases, registering 62 new cases per 100,000 residents that week alone.

According to the report, 84% of adults above the age of 12 are fully vaccinated against the virus.