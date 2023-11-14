×
Tags: israelm hamas | hospitals | instrument of war | president biden

Israel: Hamas Using Hospitals as 'Instrument of War'

Tuesday, 14 November 2023 08:07 AM EST

Israel's military released video Monday from what it said was a children's hospital that its forces moved into over the weekend. The video showed weapons it said were found inside, as well as rooms in the basement where it believes the militants were holding some of the around 240 hostages they abducted during the initial attack.

"Hamas uses hospitals as an instrument of war," said Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the army's chief spokesman, standing in a room of the Rantisi Children's Hospital decorated with a colorful children’s drawing of a tree, with explosive vests, grenades and RPGs displayed on the floor.

He showed another area that he said could have been used to hold hostages. It included what appeared to be a hastily installed toilet and air vent, a baby bottle and a motorcycle. He said forensic experts were examining the scenes.

President Joe Biden on Monday said that Gaza's largest hospital "must be protected," and called for "less intrusive action" by Israeli forces.

Fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants has encircled the sprawling medical facility, prompting thousands to flee.

"It is my hope and expectation that there will be less intrusive action," Biden said in the Oval Office.

Shifa hospital has been without electricity and water for three days, and gunfire and bombings outside the compound have made the situation more difficult.

"We do not want to see fire fights in hospitals," said White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan at a briefing. "We want to see patients protected. We want to see hospitals protected. We have spoken with the Israeli government about this and they have said they share that view that they do not want to see fire fights in hospitals."

Sullivan said there were no easy answers on how Israel pushes military operations around the hospital, but these were questions for the Israeli military and not the U.S.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Tuesday, 14 November 2023 08:07 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

