3 Israelis Wounded in Anti-Tank Missile Attack by Hezbollah

Three Israelis were wounded, including a civilian who is in serious condition, from a direct hit by an anti-tank missile in the town of Kfar Yuval in the Upper Galilee on Sunday, Israeli media reported.

The wounded civilian was evacuated in serious condition to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa by helicopter, while the other two wounded individuals were taken to Ziv Medical Center in Safed, where their condition was described as good to moderate.

The other two victims were confirmed to be a soldier and a member of a local emergency squad in an IDF statement later in the evening.

After a long period without IDF strikes in Lebanon, Lebanese media reported renewed Israeli airstrikes on Sunday evening.

At the same time, dozens of rockets were reportedly fired toward the Israeli communities of Shtula, Mattat, Hurfeish, and several others in Western Galilee.

The IDF later stated that 20 rockets were fired at the area of Shtula, while an earlier volley of around 10 rockets had targeted the area of Shlomi.

The Israeli Air Force struck military buildings of Hezbollah in the areas of Beit Lif, a-Taiba and al-Adaisa in southern Lebanon, and struck a rocket launcher in Bint Jbeil.

The missile attack in Kfar Yuval was the first casualty incident in several days on Israel's northern front, which has been relatively quiet since last Sunday's escalation, compared to the rise in tensions before.

Even so, Hezbollah continued attacking Israel from southern Lebanon. The terror group claimed responsibility for 22 attacks over the past three days, using rocket fire, anti-tank missiles, and suicide drone attacks.

On Thursday, Hezbollah fired rockets and anti-tank missiles toward the northern Israeli communities of Kfar Yuval, Metula, and Manara.

On Friday, the terror group launched approximately 40 Iranian-made Falaq and Grad rockets toward the Western Galilee region. Despite Hezbollah claiming to target military sites, the rockets struck civilian areas. Additionally, suicide drones targeted the Beit Hillel area.

During the Sabbath, another drone exploded near Beit Hillel. No casualties or significant damage were reported.

The IDF, for its part, apparently joined Hezbollah in reducing the pace of its strikes, a move that was sharply criticized by several analysts, including Army Radio's military correspondent Doron Kadosh.

"The IDF has slowed down in southern Lebanon. Much fewer attacks are recorded in the field. Whole days pass almost without attacks. And meanwhile this morning, the evacuated northern children started the school year away from home," Kadosh lamented.

"Who knows if they will return at all in the coming year to study in their original schools, and maybe even choose to leave for good. We must stop neglecting the north."

At the time of publication, the IDF had not made any announcements regarding strikes in Lebanon for about 24 hours. In its latest update, the army had said its soldiers had identified terrorists entering a military structure in the area of Markaba on Saturday morning.

"Shortly after the identification, fighter jets of the Air Force attacked the building from which the terrorists were operating. During the day, IDF troops attacked terrorist infrastructures in southern Lebanon with artillery fire," the IDF stated.

The last update before that came hours earlier, confirming strikes on several rocket launchers in southern Lebanon during the night.

Later on Sunday evening, the IDF published a statement confirming the identities of the casualties in Kfar Yuval, as well as its strikes in Lebanon throughout the day.

