Israeli Man Killed in West Bank Terror Shooting Attack

a waomn mourns by a grave
The wife of Meir Tamari, a 32-year-old Israeli settler who was shot dead the previous day, mourns by the grave during the burial at the funeral at the Shaked Regional Cemetery in the north of the occupied West Bank on May 31. (Getty Images)
 

By    |   Wednesday, 31 May 2023 10:40 AM EDT

An Israeli man was killed by a terrorist near an Israeli settlement in the West Bank on Tuesday.

The man killed in the terror attack was Meir Tamari, a 32-year-old husband and father of two.

Tamari sustained severe injuries as a result of shots fired by terrorists in a drive-by shooting. The shooting took place near the Israeli settlement of Hermesh, located in the northwest corner of the West Bank.

Tamari was reportedly flown by helicopter to Hillel Yaffa Hospital in the coastal city of Hadera, where he died, despite attempts to preserve his life.

A terrorist organization known as Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, which has a decades-long history of conducting deadly terrorist attacks against Israelis, has reportedly taken responsibility for the attack.

“We affirm that this operation and others will not be the final response to our martyrs,” the group said in a statement.

While the shooters have yet to be apprehended, the IDF has said there is a search underway.

On Tuesday afternoon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly responded to the attack.

“I send heartfelt condolences to the family of Meir Tamari, who was murdered today in a shooting attack near his home community of Hermesh,” Netanyahu said in a statement. “May G-d avenge him. Our forces are currently in pursuit of the terrorists in order to settle accounts with them, and they will be settled forthwith. Just as we have found every terrorist and closed accounts with them, we will do so this time as well."

This article originally appeared on All Israel News and is reposted with permission.

