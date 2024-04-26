WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israeli | killed | hezbollah | attack | lebanon | border | iran

Israeli Killed in Hezbollah Anti-Tank Missile Attack

By    |   Friday, 26 April 2024 08:14 AM EDT

An Israeli man was killed overnight on Thursday in a Hezbollah anti-tank missile attack on the Mount Dov region near the border with Lebanon.

He was named as Sharif Suad from the Arab village of Ras al-Ein in Galilee in northern Israel.

Suad was a military contractor conducting "infrastructure activity" when he was struck.

In response, the Israel Defense Forces shelled Hezbollah terror sites in Chebaa, Kfarchouba and Ein el-Tineh.

Among the targets hit were a weapons depot and a missile launch site. IDF forces also opened fire "to remove a threat" from Southern Lebanon.

On Sunday, IDF Maj. (res.) Dor Zimel, a deputy company commander in Battalion 8103 of the 6th Etzioni Brigade, succumbed to wounds he sustained in a Hezbollah aerial attack the previous week.

Zimel, 27, from Even Yehuda, just outside Netanya, was reportedly set to marry his fiancée next month. He was posthumously promoted to the rank of major.

Nineteen people, including 14 soldiers, were wounded in the missile and drone attack on the northern Bedouin town of Arab al-Aramshe.

Tehran's terrorist proxy in the Land of the Cedars has carried out near-daily attacks on the Jewish state since joining the war in support of Hamas a day after the Oct. 7 massacre in the northwestern Negev.

A Hezbollah source in the Lebanese parliament told Qatar's Al-Araby Al-Jadeed outlet on Tuesday that Hezbollah's terrorism would "increase and reach deep into Israel."

Hezbollah has killed nine civilians — Israelis as well as a foreign worker — and 11 IDF soldiers since it began its current round of attacks at the behest of Iran.

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.

-


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
An Israeli man was killed overnight on Thursday in a Hezbollah anti-tank missile attack on the Mount Dov region near the border with Lebanon.
israeli, killed, hezbollah, attack, lebanon, border, iran, terrorists, hamas, civilians
271
2024-14-26
Friday, 26 April 2024 08:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved