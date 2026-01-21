Israeli Forces Kill Gazan Terrorist Who Crossed Ceasefire Line

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian terrorist who crossed the ceasefire line along the southern Gaza border overnight, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday.

Troops identified the suspect crossing the Yellow Line and approaching soldiers, "posing an imminent threat," the IDF said in a statement. "Following the identification, in order to remove the threat, the troops eliminated the terrorist."

Earlier Tuesday, soldiers operating in the same area discovered a weapons cache inside a shaft along the Yellow Line in the southern Strip, the military said. The find included dozens of weapons used by Gaza-based terrorist groups, including AK-47 rifles, rocket-propelled grenades, and ammunition magazines, according to the IDF.

The army said its southern forces remain deployed under the terms of the ceasefire and "will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."

Israeli troops shot and killed two armed terrorists who approached their positions in separate incidents along the Gaza ceasefire line on Sunday, the IDF said.

Soldiers operating in the southern Gaza Strip spotted two suspects who crossed the Yellow Line and posed an imminent threat, the IDF said. Troops opened fire, killing one of them.

In a separate encounter in the north, soldiers identified three terrorists crossing the same demarcation line and fired at them, killing one, according to the statement.

Under the October ceasefire, Israel retained control over more than half of Gaza's territory inside the Yellow Line, which separates areas held by the IDF from those under Hamas control. Hamas terrorists have repeatedly crossed into the restricted zone in violation of the agreement, prompting Israeli forces to respond.

This JNS.org report was republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.