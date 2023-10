Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's national security adviser said on Saturday that Israel received no concrete warning, including from Egypt, of the October 7 onslaught by Hamas from Gaza.

The chief of Israel's Shin Bet domestic security service was summoned for an unusual 4 a.m. briefing that day – 2.5 hours before the attack began – on new intelligence information but this did not warrant mobilization, Tzachi Hanegbi told reporters.