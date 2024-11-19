WATCH TV LIVE

US Envoy: End to Israel's War on Hezbollah 'Within Our Grasp'

Tuesday, 19 November 2024 07:03 AM EST

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein said Tuesday he had held "very constructive talks" with the speaker of Lebanon's parliament in Beirut and there was a "real opportunity" to bring the conflict between the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah and Israel to an end.

"This is a moment of decision-making. I am here in Beirut to facilitate that decision but it's ultimately the decision of the parties to reach a conclusion to this conflict. It is now within our grasp," he told reporters after the meeting.

