US Envoy: End to Israel's War on Hezbollah 'Within Our Grasp'

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein said Tuesday he had held "very constructive talks" with the speaker of Lebanon's parliament in Beirut and there was a "real opportunity" to bring the conflict between the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah and Israel to an end.

"This is a moment of decision-making. I am here in Beirut to facilitate that decision but it's ultimately the decision of the parties to reach a conclusion to this conflict. It is now within our grasp," he told reporters after the meeting.