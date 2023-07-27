Top Israeli, US Military Officials Discuss Judicial Reform

Top defense officials of Israel and the United States discussed the potential negative impact of the judicial reform controversy on the Israel Defense Forces and its military operations.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant recently spoke to U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin by phone and affirmed that "Israel is a strong democracy and will remain so in the future."

The Israeli defense minister repeatedly advocated for broad national consensus and compromise on the proposed reform bills that have been bitterly dividing the nation.

Gallant reportedly reassured his American counterpart that "his chief mission, together with the heads of the security establishment, is to unite the ranks and maintain the IDF's readiness due to the many security challenges."

In addition, the two leaders discussed "regional challenges and the state of the IDF's readiness" for combat, according to Gallant.

The judicial overhaul has created divisions within the Israeli army. More than 10,000 IDF reservists recently vowed they would stop volunteering if the Reasonableness Standard Bill were to pass on Monday, which it did.

There are close ties between the Israeli and U.S. militaries.

The IDF issued a warning that its operational readiness has already been undermined by the decision of many reservists to stop volunteering.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi is scheduled to discuss military and regional issues with U.S. Central Command Defense Forces Chief. Gen. Michael Kurilla.

Maj. (res.) Dr. Yoav Pikel, a reservist for Shayetet 13, Israel's elite naval commando unit, is one of many highly qualified soldiers who has been protesting against the judicial overhaul by refusing to show up for reserve duty. He stressed that, at the end of the day, the country needs to bridge the political gaps in Israeli society.

"The country can't exist without both sides of the political spectrum. So, to say that they'll be able to replace anyone who leaves is irresponsible because you won't be able to do it," Pikel said.

This article originally appeared on All Israel News and is reposted with permission.