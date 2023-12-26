Israel Suspends Automatic UN Visas Amid Gaza Tensions

In response to escalating tensions over its conflict with the United Nations over Gaza, Israel has announced a suspension of automatic visas for United Nations employees on Tuesday.

The move, disclosed on Tuesday, signifies a shift to a "case-by-case" evaluation for visa requests.

Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy emphasized that Israel will no longer collaborate with those supporting "Hamas' terror regime's propaganda machine," The Hill reported.

Levy accused international officials of "deflecting blame onto Israel," asserting that they are covering up for Hamas by "failing to condemn" the group's actions, including hijacking aid and conducting warfare from hospitals.

Israel is now urging its allies to adopt a similar approach and "stand up for basic integrity."

The strained relationship between Israel and the United Nations has intensified in recent weeks, primarily due to the U.N.'s repeated calls for a cease-fire in Gaza. The Health Ministry in Gaza reports over 20,900 Palestinian casualties since early October.

Israel, steadfast in its campaign to neutralize Hamas, has expanded its ground offensive into densely populated urban refugee camps in the central Gaza Strip, reported the Associated Press.

As international pressure for a cease-fire mounts, top U.S. officials engaged in discussions with Israel's minister for strategic affairs at the White House. The ongoing conflict has reached central camps like Nuseirat, Maghazi, and Bureij, where shelling and airstrikes are reported. These towns are now home to Palestinians who fled northern Gaza during the early stages of Israel's ground offensive.

Israel's military spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, confirmed the expansion of fighting to central camps during a news conference.

The conflict, triggered by Hamas's Oct. 7 attack on Israel, left around 1,200 people dead, with approximately 240 taken hostage.

One of Israel's stated objectives is to free over 100 hostages still held in Gaza.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.