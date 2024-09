Tags: | | |

Israeli Strikes Reported in Damascus

The Israeli Air Force on Monday conducted targeted strikes in Damascus, Syria, according to initial reports. Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate -



GlobalTalk

The Israeli Air Force on Monday conducted targeted strikes in Damascus, Syria, according to initial reports. Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate...

israel, strikes, damascus, syria

23

Monday, 30 September 2024 07:49 AM

2024-49-30

Monday, 30 September 2024 07:49 AM