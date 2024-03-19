×
Tags: israel | strike | syria | airstrikes | idf | iran | hezbollah

Israeli Strikes Reported Near Syrian Capital

By    |   Tuesday, 19 March 2024 08:14 AM EDT

Israeli carried out strikes overnight Monday near Damascus, Syria, according to the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency.

"At approximately 2:10 a.m., the Israeli enemy launched an aerial attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a number of military points in the Damascus countryside," reported SANA, citing a Syrian military source.

The strikes caused "material losses," according to the report.

Overnight Saturday, a Syrian soldier was injured during a series of Israeli strikes in southern Syria.

The U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the strikes targeted two or more sites in Damascus province, including a Syrian military weapons depot used by Hezbollah.

Last week, the Israel Defense Forces struck two Syrian army positions where Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists were operating.

The IDF has attacked more than 50 targets belonging to Hezbollah and other Iran-backed terrorist groups in Syria since Oct. 7.

In response, Tehran has reportedly removed senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officers from Syria.

Israel has struck hundreds of targets in Syria in recent years as part of an effort to prevent further Iranian military entrenchment in the country. However, Jerusalem rarely acknowledges such attacks.

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate

