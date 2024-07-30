Antisemitic Gestures Made as Israeli Anthem Plays at Games

Pro-Palestinian activists made antisemitic gestures during the playing of Israel's national anthem before Israel's soccer match against Paraguay on Saturday.

A social media video shows the protesters brandishing Palestinian flags and holding banners that said "Genocide Olympics." There were also unconfirmed reports of people chanting "Heil Hitler" as the anthem played.

Olympic organizers acknowledged antisemitic gestures were made.

"Paris 2024 strongly condemns these acts," organizers said in a statement. "A complaint has been lodged by Paris 2024, which is at the disposal of the authorities to assist with the investigation."

An International Olympic Committee spokesperson said organizers "deplore" what happened.

"It has no place in sport, it has no place amongst the watching fans."

Israel has faced antisemitism leading up to the Games. One left-wing French politician said Israeli athletes were "not welcome" in Paris, while the Palestinian Olympic committee asked for Israel to be banned from the Olympics.

Leading up to the Olympics, Gérald Darmanin, the French Minister of the Interior, promised last week to create an "antiterrorism perimeter" around Israel's first soccer match against Mali, Yahoo! Sports reported.

The Israeli soccer team was escorted by motorcycle police and police vans and outside the stadium, police were armed with guns and wore bulletproof vests, while other police were clad in riot gear, Yahoo! Sports reported.