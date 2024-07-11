Shin Bet Commander Resigns, Takes Blame for Oct. 7 Security Failures

On Wednesday evening it was revealed that the commander of the southern region of Israel's domestic intelligence service, Shin Bet (ISA), who was identified only by the Hebrew initial Aleph, has resigned from the position.

The announcement first reported by Israel's Channel 12 News comes after the resignation of the head of Military Intelligence in April and other senior officials, including the IDF's Gaza division commander, over security failures related to Oct. 7.

In a small farewell ceremony, Aleph apologized for the serious failure during the Oct. 7 disaster and used his speech to take full responsibility in announcing his decision to leave the Shin Bet.

He began by praising the heroism of those who took action during the Hamas invasion.

"In this strikingly difficult period for the people of Israel and for the [ISA] organization," Aleph said, "I saw people, people who began that accursed Shabbat at the bottom of their personal and professional hell and yet managed to recover, function, and stick to the mission with heroism, daring, creativity – and with a lot of faith along the way."

"I feel a personal and moral obligation to ask for forgiveness," Aleph continued.

"Forgiveness from all those who were murdered, their loved ones, those who fell in battle, those who were kidnapped and returned to their borders, from those who are still in enemy captivity, and from all those who became displaced in their own country."

The Shin Bet commander said that forgiveness would help "triumph over darkness."

"Your forgiveness will not blunt the failure, but it will help to correct it. At least mine. It will never mend the fragments of a shattered heart, but it will strengthen the light that remains in the heart so that it will triumph over darkness."

According to the Times of Israel, several Shin Bet officials directly tied to the failures of Oct. 7 have requested to resign. It reported that the head of Shin Bet's Judea and Samaria operations will take over Aleph's position.

In April, Military Intelligence head, Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva informed the Chief of Staff of his request to resign his position and retire from the IDF over the serious intelligence failures under his leadership in the Oct. 7 attack.

In his resignation letter, Haliva wrote, "On Saturday, October 7, 2023, Hamas carried out a surprise murderous attack against the State of Israel, with severe and painful consequences. The Intelligence Directorate under my command did not fulfill its task. I have carried that black day with me ever since, every day, every night. I will forever bear the terrible pain of the war."

Haliva also called to establish a commission of inquiry to "be able to investigate and find out in a thorough, in-depth, comprehensive and precise manner all the factors and circumstances that led to the grave events."

Former war cabinet member Benny Gantz has also called for the establishment of a commission of inquiry into the Oct. 7 massacre.

However, other security officials, such as Brig. Gen. Yossi Sariel, head of the IDF's signal intelligence unit 8200, have refused to resign. According to Channel 12 News, Sariel said that resigning would demonstrate "cowardice."

