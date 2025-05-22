WATCH TV LIVE

Israel PM: Embassies Security Stepped Up After US Terror Attack

Thursday, 22 May 2025 07:01 AM EDT

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that security would be stepped up at Israeli embassies around the world, after two Israeli embassy staff were killed in a shooting outside an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington.

The suspect yelled, "Free, free Palestine" after he was arrested, police said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar identified the victims as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim. Lischinsky was a research assistant, and Milgrim organized visits and missions to Israel.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


