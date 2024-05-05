Saudis Push to Cut Israel From Defense Pact With US

Saudi Arabia is working on a reported "plan B," according to The Guardian, in case it cannot reach a deal with the United States on a security and technology pact that would strengthen defense and technology relations between itself, Israel, and the U.S.

According to CNN, the initial pact consisted of three components: a package of agreements between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, the normalizing of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, and a pathway for a Palestinian or two-state solution.

But in light of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's insistence on launching an offensive on Rafah, the Saudis are pushing for a plan B.

Under that option, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia would ink a deal entailing U.S. support of a Saudi civil nuclear energy program and the U.S.'s sharing of its artificial intelligence technology. The accord would not require Netanyahu's approval.

Israel would then be offered a separate deal with the Saudis in exchange for Israeli approval of the two-state solution.

During a World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken alluded to the possibility of such a plan B scenario taking place.

"When it comes to normalization," Blinken said, "I'm not going to speak for our hosts here, except to say that we have done intense work together over the last months.

"To move forward with normalization, two things will be required: calm in Gaza and a credible pathway to a Palestinian state. So to the extent we finish our work between us, then I think what's been a hypothetical or a theoretical question suddenly becomes real."