Tags: israel | politics | knesset

Israel's Parliament Dissolves, Sets 5th Election in 4 Years

Departing Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, right, and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid talk ahead of the vote on a bill to dissolve parliament, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Thursday.  (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Thursday, 30 June 2022 09:09 AM EDT

Israel’s parliament has voted to dissolve itself and send the country to the polls in November for the fifth time in less than four years.

Yair Lapid, Israel’s foreign minister and architect of the outgoing coalition government, will become the country’s caretaker prime minister just after midnight on Friday. He will be the 14th person to hold that office, taking over from Naftali Bennett, Israel's shortest serving prime minister.

New elections will be held on Nov. 1.

The move brings a formal end to a year-long experiment in which eight parties from across Israel’s political spectrum tried to find common ground after a period of prolonged political gridlock in which the country held four elections in two years.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


