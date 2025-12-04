WATCH TV LIVE

Remains of Last Thai Hostage in Gaza Have Been Returned

Thursday, 04 December 2025 01:00 AM EST

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai officials on Thursday said remains handed over to Israel by militants in Gaza have been identified as belonging to the last Thai hostage taken during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that launched the war.

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had been notified by Israeli authorities that the remains of a hostage that was returned was identified as Sudhisak Rinthalak, a Thai national who was an agricultural worker.

Nikorndej Balankura, the ministry’s spokesperson, said that Sudhisak’s family has been notified. He added that Sudhisak was killed on the day of the attack, and his body was taken into Gaza.

He thanked the Israeli government for their assistance that led to the release of all Thai hostages.

In all, 20 living hostages and the remains of 27 others have been returned to Israel since a U.S.-brokered ceasefire began in early October. The returns are a key part of the terms of a shaky ceasefire, which both Hamas and Israel have accused the other of breaking.

With just one hostage left, the sides are close to wrapping up the first phase of the ceasefire.

Since the start of the ceasefire, Israel has released the bodies of hundreds Palestinians to Gaza, in exchange for hostages or their remains. Most remain unidentified.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


