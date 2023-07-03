×
Tags: Israel Palestinians Jenin militants military raid deaths

3 Palestinians Killed as Israel Launches Large-scale Raid in West Bank Stronghold of Militants

Monday, 03 July 2023 12:01 AM EDT

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military launched a large-scale raid in a stronghold of militants in the occupied West Bank early Monday, and local health officials said at least three Palestinians were killed.

Israeli forces raided what the military described as a “unified command center” for militants in the Jenin refugee camp, but did not immediately provide further details.

Israeli media said the military also conducted airstrikes, reviving a tactic it had largely halted during the past two decades, after a Palestinian uprising against Israel's open-ended occupation slowly fizzled.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said three Palestinians were killed and 13 injured early Monday, three of them critically.

In a separate incident, a 21-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire near the West Bank city of Ramallah, the ministry said.

The Jenin camp and an adjacent town of the same name have been a flashpoint as Israeli-Palestinian violence escalated since the spring of 2022. Monday's raid came two weeks after another violent confrontation in Jenin.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Monday, 03 July 2023 12:01 AM
