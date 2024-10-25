Iran Airspace Closes as Israel Strike Ups Escalation Fears

Iran closed the country’s airspace early Saturday after an attack by Israel.

The urgent advisory was sent to pilots and seen by The Associated Press.

Iranian state media did not acknowledge the country’s airspace had been closed.

Flight-tracking data analyzed by the AP showed commercial airlines had broadly left the skies over Iran after the attack.

Israel launched airstrikes early Saturday on what it described as military targets in Iran in retaliation for a ballistic missile assault Oct. 1, officials said. There was no immediate information on damage in the Islamic Republic.

The attack, threatened for weeks by Israel, comes as the Middle East sits on the precipice of a regional war more than a year after an initial attack by the militant group Hamas on Israel. In the time since, Israel has launched a devastating ground offensive in the Gaza Strip and an invasion of neighboring Lebanon, targeting militants long armed and aided by Tehran.