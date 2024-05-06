WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel palestinians gaza hamas war humanitarian aid

Israeli Army Tells Palestinians to Temporarily Evacuate Parts of Rafah Ahead of an Expected Assault

Monday, 06 May 2024 02:01 AM EDT

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army has told Palestinians to begin evacuating eastern Rafah, according to an Israeli Defense Force statement on Monday, signaling that a ground invasion is imminent.

People were told to move to Muwasi, an Israeli-declared humanitarian area near the coast. The army said it had expanded assistance into the area, including field hospitals, tents, food and water.

The announcement comes amid fragile cease-fire talks and ahead of a highly anticipated ground offensive that Israel has been vowing to undertake for months to weed out the remaining Hamas militants.

On Sunday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant claimed Hamas wasn’t serious about a deal and warned of “a powerful operation in the very near future in Rafah."

His comments came after Hamas attacked Israel’s main crossing point Sunday for delivering assistance, killing three soldiers.

