Israel: Palestinian State Summit 'Theater' That Rewards Hamas

Moments before French President Emmanuel Macron declared that Paris' recognition of a Palestinian state represented a "defeat of Hamas" and of those driven by "anti-Zionist obsessions," Israel's ambassador to the United Nations said Macron and other like-minded leaders had come to New York "to play the game."

Macron made the announcement to open Monday's Palestinian state summit, which saw recognition from countries including the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Portugal on Sunday, and from Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, and Monaco during the conference itself.

The decisions came amid strong opposition from the United States and Israel, with Washington and Jerusalem arguing that the recognition effectively rewards Hamas for its Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in southern Israel — a stance the Palestinian terror group has endorsed.

"It's a show. It's theater. They're not going to change anything," Danny Danon, Israel's U.N. envoy, told JNS.

He said some countries "actually hinted that they will make demands before the recognition," though in the end, only Belgium made its recognition conditional, stating it will take effect only when all hostages are freed and Hamas is no longer in power.

For his part, Macron noted a framework for a revived Palestinian Authority, largely drawn from an outcome declaration of a Palestinian state conference held in July. France has committed to opening an embassy to the Palestinians if the P.A. and Hamas meet certain conditions, but that does not affect the statehood recognition announced on Monday.

"As we speak, you have this celebration here," Danon said of the summit. "And I made it very clear; this war will not end with hostages still in Gaza. The war will end when it brings all of them back home and Hamas is out of the game."

Macron said on Monday that "the time has come" for the release of the 48 remaining captives and for the Israel-Hamas war to end, while acknowledging that the Oct. 7 invasion remains an "open wound for Israelis."

While asserting that France will honor the memory of the Oct. 7 victims and combat antisemitism, Macron said, "We are just a few moments away from being no longer able to seize peace," adding, "Some may say it's too late, some may say it's too early. But one thing is clear: we can no longer wait."

France co-sponsored the event with Saudi Arabia, though Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman did not attend.

Major U.S. allies, including Germany, Italy, and Japan, all declined to recognize Palestinian statehood.

Danon told JNS that Israel engaged diplomatically with several countries considering recognition of Palestinian statehood, though he declined to name them.

"Some of them are not here today, and we are grateful for that. Some of them put some conditions to their statements," Danon said. "But unfortunately, after two years, some countries feel they have to do something regarding the war. They cannot speak with Hamas. So, they feel that by coming here and making the declaration and taking a very nice picture in the UNGA hall, they're actually making a change."

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas addressed the summit via live video link after he and other members of the P.A. and Palestine Liberation Organization were denied U.S. visas.

Abbas, now in the 20th year of a four-year term, pledged to hold Palestinian elections within a year of a ceasefire. He has repeatedly postponed elections and promised reforms to his government.

The Palestinian Authority holds observer status at the United Nations, and no matter how many countries recognize Palestinian statehood, Washington can block full U.N. membership using its Security Council veto.

Danon said on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will discuss with U.S. President Donald Trump the possible repercussions for countries that recognized Palestinian statehood.

Trump is scheduled to host Netanyahu at the White House next Monday.

This JNS.org report was republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.