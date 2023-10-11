Netanyahu: Hamas Beheaded Soldiers, Raped Women

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed his nation Wednesday, detailing the atrocities that occurred during the terrorist incursion into Israel over the weekend.

“We saw boys and girls bound, who were shot in the head. Men and women burned alive. Young women who were raped and slaughtered. Soldiers who were beheaded,” he explained.

The address came one day after Netanyahu spoke with United States President Joe Biden on the havoc unleashed by Hamas and Hezbollah, two Islamist terrorist groups allegedly funded and operated by Iran.

In his discussion, the prime minister appeared to rebuff statements made by Israel Defense Forces and local media outlets on the extent of the violence.

The slaughter of civilians at the kibbutz Kfar Aza, near Gaza, and the Supernova music festival, in a remote area of southern Israel, have been of particular international concern.

Netanyahu’s comments are also in the backdrop of the creation of a new "war management cabinet" alongside his political rival, Benny Gantz, and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

A former chief of staff and another government minister were also named “observer” members.

The country's main opposition leader, Yair Lapid, has not joined the alliance. However, Netanyahu and Gantz assured that a seat would be reserved if he decided to join.

"During the war period, no bills or government decisions will be promoted that do not concern the conduct of the war," a statement on the new cabinet read, BBC reported. "All senior appointments will be automatically extended during the war period."

Israeli officials estimate that over 1,200 individuals have been killed in their territory since the conflict erupted Saturday. Another 3,400 were wounded, and over 200 have been taken hostage.

Meanwhile, Palestinian authorities believe more than 1,100 have been killed in their territories. Around 5,400 were wounded, and the United Nations reported over 263,000 displaced.

Gallant said Tuesday that the Israeli military was moving into a “full offense” against Hamas-controlled areas, pledging that the Gaza Strip “will never go back to what it was.”

“Whoever comes to decapitate, murder women, Holocaust survivors, we will eliminate him with all our might and without compromise,” Gallant insisted.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.