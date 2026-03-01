Israeli Military: Projectiles Were Fired From Lebanon

Israeli military said on Monday that projectiles launched from Lebanon resulted in sirens sounding in several areas in northern Israel, the first such launch from Lebanese territory since the start of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Israel and Lebanon agreed to a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in 2024, ending more than a year of fighting between Israel and Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah that had culminated in Israeli strikes that severely weakened the Iran-backed group. Since then, the sides have traded accusations over violations.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah on the reported launch from Lebanon.

The Shi'ite Muslim group, long one of Tehran's principal allies in the Middle East, expressed solidarity with Iran on Saturday but stopped short of saying whether it would get involved.

The Israeli military added in a follow-up statement that it intercepted a launch while other projectiles fell in open areas.

No injuries or damage were reported, the military added.