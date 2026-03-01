WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: israel | military | projectiles | lebanon

Israeli Military: Projectiles Were Fired From Lebanon

Sunday, 01 March 2026 07:48 PM EST

Israeli military said on Monday that projectiles launched from Lebanon resulted in sirens sounding in several areas in northern Israel, the first such launch from Lebanese territory since the start of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Israel and Lebanon agreed to a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in 2024, ending more than a year of fighting between Israel and Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah that had culminated in Israeli strikes that severely weakened the Iran-backed group. Since then, the sides have traded accusations over violations.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah on the reported launch from Lebanon.

The Shi'ite Muslim group, long one of Tehran's principal allies in the Middle East, expressed solidarity with Iran on Saturday but stopped short of saying whether it would get involved.

The Israeli military added in a follow-up statement that it intercepted a launch while other projectiles fell in open areas.

No injuries or damage were reported, the military added. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Israeli military said on Monday that projectiles launched from Lebanon resulted in sirens sounding in several areas in northern Israel, the first such launch from Lebanese territory since the start of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.
israel, military, projectiles, lebanon
154
2026-48-01
Sunday, 01 March 2026 07:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved