Israeli Military Attacking Houthi Targets in Yemen's Hodeidah Port

The Israeli military is attacking Houthi targets in Yemen's Hodeidah port, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement on Monday.

Katz said the army is "forcefully countering any attempt to restore the terror infrastructure previously attacked."

Since Israel's war in Gaza against the Palestinian militant group Hamas began in October 2023, the Iran-aligned Houthis have been attacking vessels in the Red Sea in what they say are acts of solidarity with the Palestinians.

Israel has responded by launching attacks on Houthis, who control the most populous part of Yemen, including the vital Hodeidah port.

"As I have made clear – Yemen's fate is the same as Tehran’s. The Houthis will pay a heavy price for launching missiles toward the State of Israel," Katz said.