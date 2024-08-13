Israel Military Says 100 Hamas Terrorists Killed in Rafah

The Israeli army released a video Tuesday showing an Israeli Defense Forces airstrike that eliminated a Hamas terrorist cell in Rafah.

Further, Israel said that IDF soldiers killed roughly 100 Hamas terrorists and located weapons and hideout pits during ongoing, precise operations in the area.

The cell targeted in Rafah had been spotted by troops of the Givati Brigade using a drone, the IDF said.

Overall, more than 1,000 terror operatives have been killed in Rafah since early May, according to the IDF.