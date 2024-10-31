Leaked Lebanon Draft Agreement Calls for IDF Withdrawal Within Week

The draft truce deal between Jerusalem and Beirut calls for a withdrawal of Israel Defense Forces from Southern Lebanon within seven days but leaves room for defensive moves against reemerging threats, Israel's Kan News public broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

The eight-page draft document, which was published in full by Kan on Wednesday night, has been presented to Israel's political echelons by U.S. presidential envoy Amos Hochstein, according to the broadcaster.

The United States, alongside other unspecified countries as well as the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), will supervise the implementation of the deal, which calls for the withdrawal of Hezbollah and other terror groups from Southern Lebanon within 60 days after signing.

The government in Beirut will supervise any arms sales to Lebanese organizations or weapons production, the preliminary outline adds.

The draft deal states that "Israel and Lebanon recognize the importance of UNSCR 1701 to achieving lasting peace and security and commit to taking steps toward its full implementation," in reference to the U.N. Security Council resolution that ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War.

Following the conclusion of the 60-day truce, Washington — working in tandem with the United Nations and the international community — will facilitate indirect talks with the goal of reaching "full implementation of UNSCR 1701 and resolving the outstanding disputed points on the Blue Line."

While the agreement aims to "improve life for civilians on both sides of the Blue Line" (the de facto border), the draft agreement only mentions "international efforts to support capacity-building and economic development throughout Lebanon to advance stability and prosperity."

Responding to the Kan News report, Sean Savett, a spokesman for the U.S. National Security Council, noted that "there are many reports and drafts circulating. They do not reflect the current state of negotiations."