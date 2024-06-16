Biden Adviser in Israel Monday to Avert Israel, Lebanon Escalation

A senior Biden administration adviser will travel to Israel on Monday for meetings to avoid further escalation between Israel and Lebanon, a White House official said.
Amos Hochstein will advance efforts to avoid further escalation along the "Blue Line" between Israel and Lebanon, said the official, who did not wish to be identified.
Attacks between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon have led to worries of a deeper war across the Middle East.
© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.