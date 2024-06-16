WATCH TV LIVE

Biden Adviser in Israel Monday to Avert Israel, Lebanon Escalation

Sunday, 16 June 2024 08:48 PM EDT

A senior Biden administration adviser will travel to Israel on Monday for meetings to avoid further escalation between Israel and Lebanon, a White House official said.

Amos Hochstein will advance efforts to avoid further escalation along the "Blue Line" between Israel and Lebanon, said the official, who did not wish to be identified.

Attacks between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon have led to worries of a deeper war across the Middle East. 

Sunday, 16 June 2024 08:48 PM
