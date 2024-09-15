WATCH TV LIVE

Israeli Police Officer Injured in Stabbing Attack in Jerusalem

Sunday, 15 September 2024 03:29 PM EDT

An Israeli border police officer was stabbed in the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday in what police said was a "terror" attack.

The attack took place near the Damascus gate and the officer was evacuated for medical treatment, police said citing medical sources.

"Border police officers engaged with the terrorist, neutralized him with gunfire, and concluded the attack swiftly and professionally," police said.

No further details were immediately available.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


