No Incidents at Israel Basketball Team's Game in Italy

Israel's National Security Council called on Israelis not to attend Maccabi Tel Aviv's EuroLeague basketball game against Virtus Bologna in Bologna, Italy, on Friday night.

The basketball game, which Virtus Bologna won 84-77, ended without incident, The Times of Israel reported. Ahead of the game, Bologna's police chief reinforced security, which already was high, and assigned a special escort to the Israeli team.

"Growing antisemitism is unacceptable and horrible, and it is our duty to guarantee complete security to all our citizens of the Jewish religion," Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a statement.

The National Security Council warning came a day after fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv's soccer team were beaten and injured in violent clashes in Amsterdam after a game against Dutch side Ajax, clashes condemned by Dutch authorities as antisemitic.

Amsterdam officials reportedly said Friday morning that five injured Israeli soccer fans have been released from a hospital, and 20 to 30 other people suffered minor injuries. A total of 63 people were arrested and 10 remain in custody, police said.

"Calls continue on social media to harm Israelis and Jews, and there are concerns that the events of the last 24 hours may lead to a wave of copycat actions and further disturbances and attacks against Israelis abroad," the office of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement, according to The Times of Israel.

"In light of this, the National Security Council is advising Israelis to avoid attending Maccabi Tel Aviv's game in Bologna and to avoid displaying visible Israeli or Jewish symbols as much as possible."