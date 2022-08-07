×
Tags: israel | islamicstate | gaza | egypt

Israel, Palestinian Militants Declare Gaza Truce

Flame and smoke rise above a city.

Flame and smoke rise from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday, shortly before a ceasefire. (Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images)

Sunday, 07 August 2022 08:37 PM EDT

Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group declared a truce late on Sunday, raising hopes of an end to the most serious flare-up on the Gaza frontier in more than a year.

Israeli forces pounded Palestinian targets through the weekend, triggering rocket attacks against its cities, which largely tapered off by the time the truce came into effect at 11:30 p.m. local time.

It was announced in separate statements by Islamic Jihad and then Israel, who both thanked Egypt for mediating the ceasefire.

The three-day clashes echoed preludes to previous Gaza wars, though they were relatively contained as Hamas, the governing Islamist group in the Gaza Strip and a more powerful force than Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad, had so far stayed out.

Gaza officials said 44 Palestinians, almost half of them civilians and including children, had been killed so far. The rockets have threatened much of southern Israel and sent residents in cities, including Tel Aviv and Ashkelon, to shelters.

Israel launched what it called pre-emptive strikes on Friday against what it anticipated would be an Islamic Jihad attack meant to avenge the arrest of a leader of the group, Bassam al-Saadi, in the occupied West Bank.

In response, Islamic Jihad fired hundreds of rockets at Israel. At a news conference in Tehran, the group's leader, Ziyad al-Nakhala, said Cairo would "work to secure the release" of al-Saadi. Israeli and Egyptian officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

On Sunday, Islamic Jihad extended its range to fire toward Jerusalem in what it described as retaliation for the overnight killing of its southern Gaza commander by Israel — the second such senior officer it has lost in the fighting.

Israel said its Iron Dome interceptor shot down the rockets just west of the city. The military said others had fallen short, causing several Gaza fatalities, while Hamas said all the Palestinian deaths were caused by the Israeli strikes.

Dazed by another surge of bloodshed — after outbreaks of war in 2008-09, 2012, 2014 and last year — Palestinians picked through the ruins of houses to salvage belongings.

"Who wants a war? No one. But we also don't like to keep silent when women, children and leaders are killed," said a Gaza taxi driver who identified himself only as Abu Mohammad. "An eye for an eye."

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


