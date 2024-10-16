Israel Preps Iran Strike as US Election Looms

Israel is ready to launch its counterstrike against Iran in response to Tehran's recent missile barrage against the Jewish state, and it could happen before the Nov. 5 presidential election, CNN reported.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is aware of the upcoming election and the potential political ramifications, the election is not a factor in the timing of the strike, CNN said.

Netanyahu has promised Israel's response will focus solely on military targets, avoiding Iran's oil refineries or nuclear facilities. The Biden-Harris administration has been outspoken in its opposition to striking such sites, fearing it could escalate tensions into a wider regional conflict.

Additionally, a strike on oil facilities could send U.S. gas prices skyrocketing just before Election Day, which could potentially hurt Vice President Kamala Harris.

Iran fired about 180 missiles into Israel on Oct. 1, targeting Tel Aviv and other populated areas. Most of the missiles were intercepted, but one Palestinian man was killed. Iran has said the attack was retaliation for Israel's recent assassinations of several top terror leaders, including Hezbollah founder Hassan Nasrallah.

U.S. this week sent Israel its advanced U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery, as well as additional troops to the region, despite warnings from Iran.

Meantime, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin earlier this week sent a letter to the Israeli government warning that Israel's failure to deliver more humanitarian aid to Gaza could prompt U.S. to cut off military assistance. However, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris did not sign the letter, nor have they publicly threatened to cut off aid.