Israeli President Herzog: 'Considering All Options' After Iran Attack

By    |   Sunday, 14 April 2024 10:06 PM EDT

In an interview with Sky News Sunday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Israel is "considering all options" after Iran launched attack drones Saturday night, describing the event as a "declaration of war."

"Now, because we are restrained and because we know the repercussions and because we have deliberations with our partners, we are considering all options. And I'm quite confident that we will take the necessary steps to protect and defend our people. We are not war seekers," Herzog told the British publication.

He further emphasized that the attack Saturday night was "just another example" of how Iran operates by "spreading havoc, terror, and instability all over the world."

"It's about time that the world faces this empire of evil in Tehran and makes it clear to the Iranian regime that this cannot pass by, that this is unacceptable."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

Click Here to comment on this article
