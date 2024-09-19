Israeli Charged in Alleged Iranian Plot to Kill Netanyahu

An Israeli man has been formally charged over an alleged Iran-backed plot to assassinate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several other high-ranking government officials, according to a statement released by Israeli police, Breitbart reported.

The man, identified by The Times of Israel as 73-year-old Moti Maman from Ashkelon, is accused of collaborating with Iranian intelligence and expressing willingness to carry out terrorist activities on Israeli soil.

The indictment comes after a joint investigation by Israel's domestic intelligence agency, Shin Bet, and the national crime-fighting unit, Lahav 433.

"An Israeli citizen smuggled himself into Iran on two different occasions to meet with Iranian intelligence agents," a police spokesman said. "He expressed a willingness to commit serious acts of terrorism on Israeli soil, including plotting the assassination of high-level officials. The suspect, who has since been apprehended, sought large sums of money in exchange for providing intelligence and additional support to Iranian intelligence officials."

Maman, who was arrested in August, allegedly requested $1 million from Iranian intelligence for his role in the plot and received cash payments for his cooperation.

The alleged plot to kill Netanyahu is believed to have been motivated by the desire for revenge over the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, according to the statement.

Authorities report that Maman is cooperating with the investigation as they continue to unravel the full extent of his activities.