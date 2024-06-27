IDF: Hamas Fired at UNICEF Humanitarian Convoy in Gaza

Israel's military said Tuesday that Hamas terrorists fired a projectile at a UNICEF humanitarian aid convoy.

A video released by the Israeli army Wednesday showed U.N. personnel running for cover in a U.N.-marked vehicle and Israeli soldiers taking cover in a mobile shelter and on the ground, followed by an explosion.

Reuters was not able to confirm the location or date of this video was taken.

The aid convoy, the IDF said, was coordinated with UNICEF to reunite children from northern Gaza with their families in the south. It said the projectile was fired at the humanitarian route in Gaza where Israeli soldiers are securing the area.

"Despite our continuous efforts to facilitate humanitarian aid, Hamas jeopardizes the safety of Gazan civilians," the army statement accompanying the video said.

International aid workers and Israeli soldiers were not hurt in the attack, the army said.