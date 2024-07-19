Israel Probes if US Consulate Was Drone Target

The Israel Defense Forces estimate that the Yemeni Houthi rebels launched the overnight drone attack that struck Tel Aviv early on Friday morning, spokesman Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari said in a press briefing.

According to Hagari, the drone was an Iranian-made "Samad-3" model that was modified in Yemen to maximize its range. The drone flew a distance of over 2,000 km, crossing southern Israel, and finally approached Tel Aviv from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, he said.

The IDF will investigate the attack in depth in the coming days to reach conclusions on how to improve the aerial defense systems and prevent similar attacks in the future.

The attack that killed one Israeli and injured eight others occurred just a short distance from the U.S. consulate in Tel Aviv.

An Israeli source told the Saudi al-Hadath news channel that Israel is investigating whether the consulate was the target of the attack. "We will also look into the involvement of Iran in the drone launch," the source added.

Apparently not ruling out future Israeli strikes in Yemen, Hagari said the IDF would determine "what the required offensive response will be against those who threaten Israel."

Hagari added that another drone was shot down outside of Israel's eastern borders at the same time as the attack on Tel Aviv, and said, "We are checking the connection between the two events."

"Since the beginning of the war, dozens of drones launched from Yemen have been intercepted. The defense is not hermetic," he emphasized.

Hagari also commented on the attempted assassination of Hamas' military chief Mohammed Deif some days ago, noting that "The signs indicating the success of the assassination of Mohammad Deif are increasing. Rafa'a Salameh was definitely eliminated, Deif and Salameh were sitting next to each other at the time of the impact. Hamas is hiding what happened to Deif."

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant completed an operational situational assessment regarding the drone strike, together with security chiefs including IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi.

"The defense establishment is working to immediately strengthen all defense systems and will settle the score with anyone who harms the State of Israel or directs terror against it," he stated after the meeting.

Following the attack that shocked many Israelis living in the center of the country, which hasn't been directly impacted by the war in the past months, opposition leader Yair Lapid blamed the government.

"The crash of the drone in Tel Aviv is further proof that this government does not know how and cannot give security to the citizens of Israel. Those who lose deterrence in the north and south also lose it in the heart of Tel Aviv," Lapid wrote on X.

"There are no policies, no plans, all public relations and discussions about themselves. They have to go. We will know how to establish a functioning and efficient government that will restore security and power to Israel," he vowed.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir attacked the government from the right wing, demanding a stronger military response to every attack on Israel and reiterating his demand for more influence on the war policy.

"The red line was crossed a long time ago in the north! When you contain fire on Kiryat Shmona and Sderot, you receive fire on Tel Aviv. This is exactly how the 'conception' was conducted in Gaza for years. 'Proportionality' and 'containment are obscene words when it comes to national security," Ben Gvir said.

Ukraine's ambassador to Israel, Evgen Kornichuk, sent his condolences to the family of the dead and wounded in the attack.

"It is so unfortunate that innocent citizens are murdered by the evil forces who are busy hurting and harming innocent citizens, including children and women."

"The same drones are attacking Kiev and Tel Aviv! I call once again to the leaders of the sane Western world, let's join forces to eradicate the axis of evil! We owe it to our children," Kornichuk wrote.

