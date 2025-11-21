Trump Receives Freed Israeli Hostages, Families in WH

President Donald Trump received 26 former Israeli hostages at the White House on Thursday, among them 17 who were freed only weeks ago in the ceasefire deal mediated by the president.

"You're not a hostage anymore; today you're heroes," Trump told the former hostages and their families.

"It's an honor to get to know all of you."

"I know some of you already. I know some of the previous hostages that we got out very well," he added.

"We love you all, and our country loves you all … you're amazing people."

In another short video clip of Trump's address, he highlighted Matan Angrest, saying, "Because he was a soldier, Matan was subjected to great violence by his captors, to the point of losing consciousness. Alone and under special guard, he went through a genuine hell … Matan, you are a true inspiration to all of us."

Trump then presented each survivor and their families with the presidential challenge coin, serving as a symbol of respect and recognition with a unique theme.

The survivors in attendance included Matan Angrest, Omri Miran, Bar Kuperstein, Nimrod Cohen, Ziv and Gali Berman, Ariel and David Kunio, Matan Zangauker, Ilana Gritzewsky, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Segev Kalfon, Evyatar David, Eitan and Iair Horn, Yosef-Chaim Ohana, Avinatan Or, Noa Argamani, Eitan Mor, and Elkana Bohbot.

Several survivors brought gifts to Trump. The twin Berman brothers presented him with a mezuzah that survived the fire that destroyed their home in Kfar Aza during Hamas' invasion on Oct. 7, 2023.

Survivor Miran told Trump that he survived so he could hear his daughter call him "daddy" again, thanks to Trump. "When I saw [my wife] Lishi on television … I knew I had something to live for," he said.

It was the third time Trump received former Israeli hostages after their release from Hamas captivity.

Ahead of the reception at the White House, the delegation of former hostages and dozens of their family members initially met with lawmakers from both parties in the Bipartisan Congressional Caucus for the Return of Hostages and Captives on Capitol Hill.

They also met several senior American officials, including special envoy Steve Witkoff, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

"To our great hostages who now carry a weight, a story and experience that you never asked for … We will be your friends for life. We will be your advocates for life," Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., told the delegation, as noted by the Israeli embassy.

"We will continue to wear our pins, and we will continue to tell your story," she said.

"Today we were able to bring both sides of the House, Democrats and Republicans, together into one room," said Danny Miran, the father of survivor Omri.

"This is an opportunity to thank you, American Jewry, and all those who took the trouble and labored and made efforts to bring these wonderful children home."

"In less than a month, we will be celebrating Hanukkah — the Festival of Lights — thank you very much for all these lights you have lit for us," he said.

