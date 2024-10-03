Israel: 15 Hezbollah Members Killed in Southern Lebanon Airstrikes

The Israeli military released video on Thursday (Oct. 3) showing what it says are multiple air strikes on Hezbollah facilities in southern Lebanon including the municipality building of the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil where it said fighters of the Iran-backed group were operating.

The Israeli military also said that it killed approximately 15 Hezbollah members after striking.

Reuters was not able to independently confirm the date or the location of the video.

A day after Iran fired more than 180 missiles into Israel, Israel said on Wednesday (Oct. 2) eight soldiers were killed in ground combat in south Lebanon as its forces thrust into its northern neighbour.

The Israeli military said regular infantry and armoured units joined ground operations in Lebanon on Wednesday as Iran's missile attack and Israel's promise of retaliation fanned concern of a wider conflict in the oil-producing Middle East.